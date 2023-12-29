Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Ron DeSantis holding virtual town hall with Gray TV

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a meet and greet,...
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a meet and greet, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (Gray TV) – With the Iowa Caucuses entering the final stretch, Iowa’s Gray Television Stations will host virtual town halls with the top candidates to answer questions you want to ask.

Iowa Political Director Dave Price will sit down one-on-one with the candidates for the Republican nomination which will be streamed on the websites and apps for Gray TV stations covering Iowa, including this one.

Ron DeSantis is the first to agree to take part in the virtual town hall live on January 2nd at 7:00 PM. Now we need your help. Submit your question for Mr. DeSantis by using this form. We’ll compile a list of your questions to ask him during the live town hall.

We’ve also requested similar town hall interviews with Nikki Haley and Donald Trump. We’ll let you know once those are scheduled and will be looking for your help again with what you want to ask them.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The vehicle broke through Wednesday
1 dead after falling through ice on Lake of the Woods
Tech. Sgt. Shelly Fink, a recruiter in the 119th Force Support Squadron, was honored at the...
North Dakota National Guard mourns loss of Lt. Shelly Fink
Amar Kovacevic, Jacob Iten
Two men arrested, accused of stealing from businesses
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
FILE - State police responded with a helicopter and hoisted the victim to transport her to an...
Tourist falls to her death while taking photos with husband atop cliff; state police investigating

Latest News

First Alert StormTeam Weather
Year in Review: 2023 Weather
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM Sports December 29
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM News December 29 - Part 3
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM News December 29 - Part 1
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM Weather December 29