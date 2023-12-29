Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Rare winter flooding to close Fargo-Moorhead walkways

Elm Street bike path is closed this morning in anticipation of rising river waters.
Elm Street bike path is closed this morning in anticipation of rising river waters.(Morgan Drake)
By Morgan Drake
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Pedestrian walkways and biking paths will be closed today as the cities of Fargo and Moorhead expect the Red River to briefly hit a “minor flood stage” following the extreme rain this week.

The bike path on Elm Street in north Fargo is currently closed, with the city anticipating the river will rise to 18 feet by this afternoon. At that time, it is expected that Elm Street itself will be closed. As the river approaches 19 feet, the storm sewer pumps will begin to activate in order to slow the pace of the flooding.

The river will rise to its highest level on Sunday, at 21 feet. By this point, the underpass on Third Street North in Moorhead will be closed as well. The flooding is expected to be short-lived, with the National Weather Service indicating that the Red River will return to typical water levels by next week.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The vehicle broke through Wednesday
1 dead after falling through ice on Lake of the Woods
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Tech. Sgt. Shelly Fink, a recruiter in the 119th Force Support Squadron, was honored at the...
North Dakota National Guard mourns loss of Lt. Shelly Fink
UPDATE: One arrested after low-speed pursuit in Moorhead
The 15-year-old boy was taken off life support on Christmas Eve.
15-year-old died during school trip to wrestling competition, family says

Latest News

Valley Today on KVLY
10:00PM Sports - December
Valley Today on KVLY
10:00PM News December 28 - Part 3
Valley Today on KVLY
10:00PM News December 28 - Part 2
Valley Today on KVLY
10:00PM Weather - December 28