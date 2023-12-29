Rare winter flooding to close Fargo-Moorhead walkways

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Pedestrian walkways and biking paths will be closed today as the cities of Fargo and Moorhead expect the Red River to briefly hit a “minor flood stage” following the extreme rain this week.

The bike path on Elm Street in north Fargo is currently closed, with the city anticipating the river will rise to 18 feet by this afternoon. At that time, it is expected that Elm Street itself will be closed. As the river approaches 19 feet, the storm sewer pumps will begin to activate in order to slow the pace of the flooding.

The river will rise to its highest level on Sunday, at 21 feet. By this point, the underpass on Third Street North in Moorhead will be closed as well. The flooding is expected to be short-lived, with the National Weather Service indicating that the Red River will return to typical water levels by next week.

