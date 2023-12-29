North Dakota State Fair announces first two acts for 2024

MINOT, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota State Fair announces two acts scheduled to perform during the nine days of the 2024 Fair as part of the Grandstand Showpass.

The largest annual event in North Dakota, the fair will run from July 19-27, 2024, in Minot, and will feature Lainey Wilson and The Turnpike Troubadours.

Multi-award-winning singer and songwriter, Lainey Wilson, is set to grace the stage on Saturday, July 27, 2024. As the 2023 CMA Entertainer of the Year and Album of the Year winner, Wilson’s Bell Bottom Country sound and aesthetic, blending traditional Country with a modern yet retro flare, have garnered widespread acclaim. Over the past two years, Wilson has had six number one songs.

On Sunday, July 21, The Turnpike Troubadours from Tahlequah, Oklahoma, will take the stage. Known for their Red Dirt music, the band’s triumphant return after a three-year hiatus with their sixth studio album, “A Cat in the Rain,” produced by three-time Grammy winner Shooter Jennings, showcases a remarkable story of reliability, rebirth, and redemption, solidifying their status in the music scene.

Craig Rudland, The North Dakota State Fair’s General Manager says, ““We are thrilled to share this early sneak peek with our attendees. The Turnpike Troubadours and the sensational Lainey Wilson promise an unforgettable experience.”

For more information, you can visit ndstatefair.com.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.