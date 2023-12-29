Cooking with Cash Wa
Nearly 100 people stranded on Upper Red Lake

Photo of Upper Red Lake, MN on December 15, 2023.
Photo of Upper Red Lake, MN on December 15, 2023.(Greater MN Rentals)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BELTRAMI COUNTY (Valley News Live) - The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that there are 75-100 people stranded on Upper Red Lake.

Public Information Officer Christopher Muller confirmed they are stranded on an ice float that has detached from the main ice and fisherman are not able to get back to shore.

Muller said to media partners, “The open water is too large to bridge and we are working on an operation to get people back to shore. Several area emergency responders are en route. There are no indications and we have no reports of anyone in the water.”

No further information is available at this time.

Valley News Live will bring updates as details become available.

