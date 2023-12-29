Cooking with Cash Wa
Last-minute things you can do to lower this year’s income taxes

According to the IRS start filing your taxes in early 2024.
According to the IRS start filing your taxes in early 2024.(KOTA KEVN)
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 24 hours ago
Rapid City, S.D. (KOTA) - Last-minute preparation before tax season can cause headaches as you try to get your financial house in order.

If you own a business, you can take a deduction for a wide range of business-related costs. But you need to do it now if you’re keen on reducing this year’s income taxes.

The rule should be to make any anticipated major business-related purchases at the end of the year instead of at the beginning.

Shelby Dahl, manager at Liberty Tax stated, ”So if you have a high income and are looking at more deductions to lower your tax liability to the IRS, there are a few options out there that you can do at the last minute. There are contributions you can make to the IRA if those are available to you. If you own a business, you can purchase a large vehicle or things like that.

Another thing you can do to lower your taxes at the last minute is donate to charity. Dahl recommends that you always talk to your financial advisor to figure out the best options for you.

Tax season will open in January and end in April of 2024.

