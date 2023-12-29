Heading into a Cooler & Blustery Weekend

RIVERS: A RIVER FLOOD WARNING is in effect for the Red River at Fargo. Areas of the valley had seen upwards of 2 inches of liquid precipitation into the Wild Rice and Red River basins through our Christmas weekend storm. As most of the ground is currently frozen, this is allowing the rainfall to flow into the river system. The Red River at Fargo is expected to crest Sunday-Monday at 20 feet. The Wild Rice River near Abercrombie is currently cresting just below 19.7 feet and will begin to fall tonight. The Red River north of Wahpeton crested Wednesday around 10.13 feet and has fallen back down below flood stage.

THIS EVENING: Warm temperatures today will help to melt some ice in areas with highs just above 32 along the Canadian border and near 40 at the SD state line. Expect sunny skies for the rest of the afternoon. Wind turns from W to NW tonight ahead of an upper level wave that will increase clouds and wind tonight and stir up a few snow showers Saturday.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Last weekend of 2023! Temperatures will be in the teens in the morning and 20s in the afternoon. Not too far off from average from this time of year, just a few degrees warmer. Saturday will bring a cloudy sky with a few scattered snow showers and a strong wind out of the north. Snow will be more likely in NW MN with amounts ranging from a dusting up to an inch possible. The combination of strong winds and colder highs will bring a very chilly feel. Sunday will feature mostly sunny conditions, a strong north northwest breeze, and chilly highs in the upper teens to middle 20s.

MONDAY (NEW YEAR’S DAY): Hello 2024! Breezy conditions will greet us to start the new year. Temperatures will be just a pinch warmer than the weekend with highs only in the middle 20s to lower 30s under a sunny sky.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TUESDAY - THURSDAY: Tuesday will be the mildest day through the rest of the work week with highs in the 20s to near 30. There will be more cloud cover and a slight chance that some will see some light snow. Still cloudy but cooler in the 20s for highs Wednesday and Thursday. There is a slight chance of some light snow again Thursday.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: Although still a ways out, there are watching for additional chances for light snow to move through the region over the weekend. Temperatures remain in the 20s to near 30.

LONG RANGE TRENDS: There are long-range forecast signals that colder air will begin to invade mid to late January. This isn’t out of the ordinary by any means for January, but it would be a big change from what we have seen so far this season. An area of very cold Low pressure over the Poles (AKA Polar Vortex) shows signs that it could be disrupted in the coming weeks. When this happens, it “wobbles” and pushes the Polar Jet Stream south. The Polar Jet Stream brings much colder/polar air to our neck of the woods! We will be watching over the coming week!

FARGO FORECAST:

Saturday: Flurries and wind. Cloudy, steady temps. Low: 23 High: 24

Sunday: Mostly sunny and gusty. Low: 15 High: 23

New Years Day: Sunny & breezy. Low: 14 High: 31

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance flurries. Low: 22 High: 30

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Blustery. Low: 21 High: 24

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 16 High: 23

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 16 High: 26

