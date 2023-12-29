Cooking with Cash Wa
Grand Forks sex offender working at Dakota Boy's and Girls Ranch

Steven Korb
Steven Korb(North Dakota Sex Offender Registry)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department is notifying the public about a high risk sex offender living and working in the city.

Steven Korb is currently employed at the Dakota Boy’s and Girl’s Ranch located at 2017 Demers Avenue in Grand Forks. Korb has been convicted of corruption of a minor.

The North Dakota Sex Offender Risk Assessment Committee says Korb is a level three (high risk) offender and has a lifetime registration requirement in North Dakota.

There are 105 offenders registered with the Grand Forks Police Department that either live, work, or attend school within Grand Forks. Of these 105, there are 7 currently assigned a risk level of high.

High risk offenders are contacted at least every 30 days to verify their status and public notification happens as appropriate.

Conviction information about Level III offenders may be found at the North Dakota Attorney General’s website, which contains lists of all registered offenders in North Dakota.

