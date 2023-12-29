Gackle community comes together through power outage following ice storm

GACKLE, N.D. (KFYR) - The ice storm that swept through much of the state this week hit some towns much worse than others.

For instance, power lines supplying Gackle came down and left people without electricity.

So far, the power outage has gone on for two days, and there’s no definite word on when the lights will come on again.

Gackle is generally a quiet town, but you could hear the buzz of generators filling the streets.

You can also hear those chipping in to help others escape the ice.

“We’ve never seen this much ice before ever, ever,” said said Joann Janke, resident.

As they watch the ice melt, they hope the power will turn on soon.

“We have heard two this afternoon, five tonight, 10 p.m. or even a week, so we will wait and see,” said Carrie Odegaard, a volunteer at the Red Cross.

It’s been 48 hours of having no power.

“It will be on tomorrow, ha ha,” said Joann Janke.

Residents, volunteers and state entities are coming together to keep everyone warm.

“If everybody does it, I mean, we are a community, we are a family, that’s the reason why we do it,” said Odegaard.

“That’s just what small communities do, you know, everybody you help, everybody,” said Janke.

The American Red Cross and the Salvation Army are scooping bowls of warmth for cold residents.

“If it was a little colder, I think our shelter would have quite a few more people in it,” said Paul Henke, a volunteer.

The fire station is being used for electricity, food, bathrooms and conversations, and for the Jankes it was needed.

“Our generator going out, it has been sitting for years and now it had to quit,” said Janke.

Fortunately, after their hot meal, their nephew hooked up a replacement generator.

Janke says when the ice melts, they will all be hauling trees together.

The town has around 300 residents.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.