Detroit Mountain overcomes challenges to stay open during unseasonably warm weather

DETROIT LAKES, MINN. (Valley News Live) -

Businesses that specialize in winter recreation are facing challenges because of the lack of snow and unseasonably warm temperatures. However, Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes, Minn., is still offering what they can to those who are looking for ways to enjoy the great outdoors this season.

“I like to ski on the little hill,” says 7-year-old, Claire Leonard of Fergus Falls.

10-year-old, Whitten Sturdevant from Minnetonka says, “I love most about skiing is when you get to feel the cold air when you’re going down the hill.”

These two skiers say they love to spend time with their family on the slopes, but neither have had much of a chance to enjoy their favorite winter activity because of the warm weather.

“I have to admit an extra month of what seems like fall hasn’t been the worst thing in the world, but I know for skiers and snowmobilers and for snowboarders they’re really looking for some of that white stuff,” says Claire’s dad, Nick Leonard.

In fact, this year is on pace to be one of the warmest Decembers in Minnesota’s history.

“The biggest challenge without question has just been the warm temps, I mean warm weather and rain it just makes for a tough combination for making snow,” explains Tom Thiel.

He’s in his first year in the role of general manager at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area. He says they’ve only been open for nine days out of the month of December when typically, they’d be open for 20.

He says, “Normally, by this time of year, this side of tubing would be completely covered with snow and as you can see we’re a cover is a bit thin, we do have our snow gun set up and we’ll be making more snow over here in the next few days as temps drop.”

According to the National Weather Service, Detroit Lakes has only had 4.5 inches of snow total, much of which has melted due to warm temps and rain. However, people are still coming out to Detroit Mountain.

Thiel adds, “Having people here smiling enjoying these winter conditions is great.”

Detroit Mountain is relying on their 22 snow machines to stay open for business, but there’s another snag- temperatures have to below mid-20s for the snow machines to be effective!

However, there’s still plenty of winter left and they’re hoping for more of the real stuff.

You can find ticket prices and hours for Detroit Mountain here.

