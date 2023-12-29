Crookston brothers in court, questioned in disappearance of missing man

CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two Crookston men have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder along with numerous drug trafficking charges.

Juan Deleon, 54, and his brother Abelardo Deleon, 52, were in court on Friday morning. Their hearing were moved to January 11th.

The relatives have previously been questioned in relation to the disappearance of Frank Ramirez Jr. in 2020, and while none of their charges are directly connected to what police call the “mysterious” disappearance of Ramirez Jr. they say that it is part of the investigation.

According to court documents, Juan Deleon was interviewed about the disappearance of his stepson, who family have identified as Ramirez Jr.

Ramirez was last seen on March 19, 2020, at Juan Deleon’s home on Hunter Street in Crookston. That same day, detectives say Ramirez posted on Facebook saying “Step Dad is selling me out[.]” The detective knew Ramirez was the step son of Juan Deleon.

During the investigation, the detective spoke to someone who said they saw Ramirez before he disappeared. The person told officials that Ramirez had stated that some “bad people” got a hold of his stuff and that he needed to speak with the drug task force.

Court documents say that on July 12, 2021, the detective spoke with Juan Deleon about Ramirez’s disappearance, and Juan Deleon said the two used meth together sometimes.

Juan Deleon said that Ramirez ripped off his drugs and money. Juan Deleon also said he was “an addict but not a murderer.”

Court documents say that Juan Deleon and Abelardo Deleon worked together in drug dealing.

For the next two years, the Deleon’s would encounter police several times due to drug related incidents.

On December 11-12, 2023, an interview with an informant revealed to police that the person “knew that Juan Gallegos Deleon, Jr. and Abelardo Deleon planned to kill someone in Crookston during May or June 2022.”

The plan was to lure the person to an apartment, get them high and then shoot and kill them. The brothers had allegedly even put a tarp down on the floor to help with the cleanup. They also told police that they were “told by Juan Gallegos Deleon, Jr. and Abelardo Deleon to stop asking questions about Ramirez or else they might be killed.”

After investigating, the detective learned that Ramirez had been involved in selling methamphetamine with Juan Deleon and their drug business covered areas such as Crookston, Fargo, Grand Forks, Hillsboro, and Mayville.

As of now, the murder conspiracy charge is related to that alleged plan, not Ramirez’s suspicious disappearance.

The charges for Abelardo Deleon are Conspiracy to Commit Controlled Substance Crime in the First Degree, Controlled Substance Crime in the First Degree - Sale, Controlled Substance Crime in the Third Degree - Sale, Controlled Substance Crime in the Second Degree - Sale Within a Prohibited Zone, and Conspiracy to Commit Murder in the First Degree - Premeditated.

The charges for Juan Deleon are Conspiracy to Commit Murder in the First Degree - Premeditated, Controlled Substance Crime in the First Degree - Sale, Controlled Substance Crime in the Third Degree - Sale, two counts of Controlled Substance Crime in the Third Degree - Sale, Controlled Substance Crime in the Second Degree - Sale Within a Prohibited Zone, Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree - Possession, three counts of Controlled Substance Crime in the Third Degree - Sale, Controlled Substance Crime in the Third Degree - Possession Within a Prohibited Zone, Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree - Possession, Controlled Substance Crime in the First Degree - Sale, and Conspiracy to Commit Murder in the First Degree - Premeditated.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.