Aggravated assault charge filed after man suffers traumatic brain injury

Brendan Beganovic
Brendan Beganovic(Cass County Jail)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is facing a felony aggravated assault charge after an apparent assault that happened in late October.

The West Fargo Police Department was dispatched to the area of 16th Street and 15th Avenue East for a report of an assault on October 29. Officers found a man laying unconscious in the road and say, when they were able to speak with him, he was acting confused.

According to court documents filed in late December, witnesses say the victim was hit twice and lost consciousness. The suspect, later identified as Brendon Beganovic, was reported seen driving a silver SUV from the scene.

Investigators located a similar vehicle parked at a home in Fargo, not too far from where the assault happened. Officers talked to Beganovic, who denied knowing anything about the assault.

Court records say investigators checked surveillance video in the area, which showed the victim’s vehicle and Beganovic’s vehicle nearly crashing at an intersection. Beganovic is accused of chasing the victim’s vehicle and hitting it on the lefthand side before the vehicles are out of camera view.

Investigators say surveillance video from an ATM confirms Beganovic was the sole occupant in the silver SUV.

Charging documents related to the case say the victim was arrested for DUI. On October 30, the day after the alleged assault, officials say the victim was showing signs of a brain injury. He was admitted to the hospital and underwent emergency brain surgery, where a portion of the man’s skull had to be removed due to brain swelling.

Brendon Beganovic is charged with aggravated assault - permanent loss or impairment. His first court appearance was on December 27 and he is scheduled to be in court again on February 7.

