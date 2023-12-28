Cooking with Cash Wa
Road crews working to clear county roads in Barnes County

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BARNES COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota.com) - Roads have been slowly improving, but ice is still a headache in some parts of the region.

The Barnes County Highway Department crews continue to clear snow and ice from paved county roads. Highway roads superintendent Jamie Smith says crews will begin to clear county gravel roads Thursday and Friday, but it will take crews longer to get to township roads.

With ten roadway operators, Smith says it will take a few days to clear all of the roads in the county.

She said if you add up the total mileage of roads to clear in the Barnes County, it would be about the same distance in a straight line from Valley City to Seattle.

