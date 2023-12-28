Rare December Flood Warning issued for Red River

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Flood Warning has been issued for the Red River after days of ice and rain in the F-M Metro.

This is the first time ever that the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Red River in the month of December.

Elm Street in North Fargo will be the first location to go under as the river levels approach the “Minor Flood Stage,” and it’s expected to happen in the next few days.

The street already has closures ready to be put into place when needed.

The high water will shut down low-lying areas of Elm St. and water around the rest of the Southern basin may linger in ditches for a while according to officials.

Red River at Fargo expected to crest Sunday night at 21.1 feet.

Red River N of Wahpeton expected to crest tonight at 11.0 feet.

Wild Rice River at Abercrombie expected to crest at 20.0 feet Friday morning.

