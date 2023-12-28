Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Pizza Hut to lay off more than 1,000 delivery drivers in California ahead of wage hike

Pizza Hut is set to lay off more than 1,200 delivery drivers in Southern California. (Source: KCAL, KCBS, PIZZA HUT, CNN)
By Joy Benedict, KCAL via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) - They’ve been making it great for 65 years. But some loyal customers say these new cuts are leaving them with a bad taste.

“Now, we have to be our own delivery driver,” customer Rogelia Salinas said.

She came to pick up pizza for her grandkids at a Pizza Hut in North Hollywood as the delivery wait was too long.

But after learning some of the delivery drivers are being canceled altogether, she’s disappointed.

“It’s sad. It’s very sad and disappointing that these big companies, you know, that our franchise is laying off the working middle-class people that are trying to survive,” Salinas said.

According to documents filed to the state, this Pizza Hut franchise and hundreds of others owned by two of the largest Pizza Hut franchises in California are laying off all their staff drivers.

The franchisees say the more than 1,200 layoffs are due to a discontinuation of delivery services, but customers aren’t buying it.

“I think when there is a minimum wage increase. They look for a way to mitigate costs and expenses,” said customer Francisco Cardenas.

The minimum wage for most fast-food workers in California is increasing to $20 an hour in April.

So, the timing of the layoffs isn’t sitting well with many customers.

“It’s sad,” Salinas said.

Pizza Hut representatives sent a statement saying they are aware of the layoffs taking place at some of its franchise locations in California, but they say all of their franchisees are following state regulations.

Copyright 2023 KCAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tech. Sgt. Shelly Fink, a recruiter in the 119th Force Support Squadron, was honored at the...
North Dakota National Guard mourns loss of Lt. Shelly Fink
Road Conditions
Procession held Wednesday in honor of ND National Guard Master Sgt. Nicholas Van Pelt, who was...
North Dakota National Guard Airman killed in shooting
Flyer from Fargo Police
Fargo Police looking for help identifying theft suspect
UPDATE: One arrested after low-speed pursuit in Moorhead

Latest News

First ND State Capitol burns down on Sunday, December 28, 1930. The building was a total loss.
Ninety-three years ago the old state Capitol burned down
FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
Gross sexual imposition charge for man accused of having sex with 13-year-old
Road crews working to clear county roads in Barnes County
William Charles Hauck, 38
Man arrested after allegedly strangling woman in Moorhead
Cass County Electric Cooperative works to restore power after Christmas ice storm.
Day 4 without power: More crews coming to help fix 600 broken poles