North Dakota National Guard mourns loss of Lt. Shelly Fink

Tech. Sgt. Shelly Fink, a recruiter in the 119th Force Support Squadron, was honored at the 9th Annual Leading Ladies Luncheon hosted by the North Dakota Women’s Business Center (NDWBC) at the Holiday Inn, Fargo, N.D., March 30, 2021.(North Dakota National Guard 119th Wing)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann, North Dakota adjutant general, made the following statement regarding the death of North Dakota National Guard Airman, 2nd Lt. Shelly Fink.

“The North Dakota National Guard extends our deepest condolences on the passing of Lt. Shelly Fink,” said Dohrmann. “Lt. Fink served her country and the State of North Dakota with a determination that could not be matched. She will be greatly missed.”

A native of Rutland, North Dakota, the 33-year-old made her home in Barnesville, Minnesota, and has been a member of the 119th Wing’s Happy Hooligans since 2009. She earned a bachelor ‘s degree in University Studies from North Dakota State University in 2014.

“The entire Hooligan family is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own,” said Col. Mitch Johnson, 119th Wing commander. “We are heartbroken beyond words. Lt. Fink had such a huge personality and her infectious energy touched so many lives throughout the wing.”

In her civilian occupation, she served as the Director of Growth for Hatch Realty in Fargo. Prior to that, she served full-time for the North Dakota Air National Guard as a recruiter from 2014-2022. She became a commissioned officer in 2022 and was serving as the 119th Wing Public Affairs Officer since 2023.

Fink passed away in her home. Funeral arrangements are pending.

