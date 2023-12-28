Ninety-three years ago the old state Capitol burnt down

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ninety-three years ago Thursday, the first North Dakota State Capitol Building burned down.

According to the State Historical Society, on Sunday, December 28, 1930, a janitor discovered the fourth floor was on fire.

It says even though he called the fire department immediately, the building was still a total loss with only the two lower floors and the north wing not completely destroyed.

The cause of the fire, to this day, remains uncertain with the two most likely theories being faulty wiring or spontaneous combustion from vapor build-up from rags doused in turpentine.

The State Historical Society explains the fire jump-started the process of building a much-needed new Capitol as the old building was too small and outdated.

