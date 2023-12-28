Mostly Sunny Sky For Friday

THURSDAY EVENING: Foggy conditions held strong across northern Minnesota and much of the Red River Valley today, while others saw blue sky sunshine with highs reaching the 30s. Dense fog will likely be an issue, once again, overnight for parts of Minnesota as well as areas along the Red River Valley. Overnight lows will bottom out in the teens to middle 20s for most of the region.

RIVERS: A RIVER FLOOD WARNING is in effect for the Red River at Fargo, in addition to the Wild Rice River including the cities of Abercrombie and rural portions of Richland County. Areas of the valley had seen upwards of 2 inches of liquid precipitation into the Wild Rice and Red River basins through our Christmas weekend storm. As most of the ground is currently frozen, this is allowing the rainfall to flow into the river system. The Red River at Fargo is expected to crest on early Sunday afternoon at 21.1 feet. The Red River north of Wahpeton is expected to crest at 11 feet this evening. The Wild Rice River near Abercrombie is expected to crest near 20 feet on Friday morning.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

FRIDAY: Morning lows will be below freezing in the teens and 20s so expect icy mornings to persist where roads and sidewalks are left untreated. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s to round out the last work week of 2023.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Last weekend of 2023! Temperatures will be in the teens in the morning and 20s in the afternoon. Not too far off from average from this time of year, just a few degrees warmer. Saturday will bring a cloudy sky with a few scattered flurries and a strong wind out of the north. The combination of strong winds and colder highs will bring a very chilly feel. Sunday will feature more clouds than sun, a strong north northwest breeze, and chilly highs in the upper teens to middle 20s.

MONDAY (NEW YEAR’S DAY): Hello 2024! Quiet weather will greet us to start the new year. Temperatures will be just a pinch warmer than the weekend but still chilly though with highs only in the middle 20s to lower 30s under a sunny sky.

FARGO FORECAST:

Friday: Mostly sunny. Low: 23 High: 39

Saturday: Flurries and wind. Cloudy. Low: 23 High: 27

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and windy. Low: 15 High: 21

New Years Day: Mostly sunny. Low: 14 High: 31

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Low: 22 High: 30

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Low: 17 High: 24

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Low: 16 High: 23

