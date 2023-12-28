Cooking with Cash Wa
Moorhead Police asking for public’s help locating missing juvenile

Missing teen Melissa Barrett
Missing teen Melissa Barrett(MPD)
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile female.

Police say 16-year-old Melissa Barrett has been a runaway, believed to be in the Moorhead area, for approximately one month.

They also say she’s been in contact with people during this time, but is still considered a runaway.

Barrett is 5′6″ and 100 pounds, and anyone with information should call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660 and ask to speak to the on-duty Moorhead Police Supervisor.

