Minot man competes on Squid Game: The Challenge

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A Minot man found himself in the middle of a reality competition.

Ben George competed in the Netflix television series Squid Game: The Challenge, based on the original series Squid Game.

The British reality competition featured challenges like Red Light, Green Light; Warship; Jack-in-the-box and more.

The winning competitor took home more than $4 million.

Netflix has reportedly ordered a second season of the show already.

Your News Leader will hear from George on the competition, his role in the show and how he fared in the coming days.

