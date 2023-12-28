Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Man arrested after allegedly strangling woman in Moorhead

William Charles Hauck, 38
William Charles Hauck, 38(Clay County Jail)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man has been arrested and charged after allegedly strangling a woman until she went unconscious.

William Charles Hauck, 38, is charged with felony domestic assault by strangulation. According to court documents, Hauck called 911 around 4:30 p.m. on December 27 saying that he choked a woman and needed to be arrested

When police arrived on scene, they say Hauck was standing outside and was arrested without incident. Officers say the victim was breathing heavily and and ambulance was already on scene standing by.

According to court records, the victim had blood in her hair and on the right side of her nose. She says she got into an argument with Hauck, and he wrapped his arm around her neck, held a blanket over her head and pushed her down on a bed before she lost consciousness. She says she woke up to Hauck panicking and calling 911 on himself.

The charging document says officers observed a large mark around victim’s throat and red dots in both of the victim’s eyes that appeared consistent with petechial hemorrhages. While Victim spoke to medical personnel, she stated, “I was terrified, I thought I was going to die.”

Hauck appeared in Clay County Court on Thursday, December 28, where a judge set bond at $25,000 with no conditions. He is able to post a $500 cash bail with conditions that he makes all future court appearances and has no contact with the victim.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tech. Sgt. Shelly Fink, a recruiter in the 119th Force Support Squadron, was honored at the...
North Dakota National Guard mourns loss of Lt. Shelly Fink
Road Conditions
Procession held Wednesday in honor of ND National Guard Master Sgt. Nicholas Van Pelt, who was...
North Dakota National Guard Airman killed in shooting
Flyer from Fargo Police
Fargo Police looking for help identifying theft suspect
Police generic.
Search for stabbing suspect continues in Dilworth

Latest News

Cass County Electric Cooperative works to restore power after Christmas ice storm.
Day 4 without power: More crews coming to help fix 600 broken poles
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon News December 28 - Part 2
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Two rescued from Upper Red Lake after ATV goes through the ice
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
More crews coming to help fix 600 downed poles - December 28