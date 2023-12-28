Man arrested after allegedly strangling woman in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man has been arrested and charged after allegedly strangling a woman until she went unconscious.

William Charles Hauck, 38, is charged with felony domestic assault by strangulation. According to court documents, Hauck called 911 around 4:30 p.m. on December 27 saying that he choked a woman and needed to be arrested

When police arrived on scene, they say Hauck was standing outside and was arrested without incident. Officers say the victim was breathing heavily and and ambulance was already on scene standing by.

According to court records, the victim had blood in her hair and on the right side of her nose. She says she got into an argument with Hauck, and he wrapped his arm around her neck, held a blanket over her head and pushed her down on a bed before she lost consciousness. She says she woke up to Hauck panicking and calling 911 on himself.

The charging document says officers observed a large mark around victim’s throat and red dots in both of the victim’s eyes that appeared consistent with petechial hemorrhages. While Victim spoke to medical personnel, she stated, “I was terrified, I thought I was going to die.”

Hauck appeared in Clay County Court on Thursday, December 28, where a judge set bond at $25,000 with no conditions. He is able to post a $500 cash bail with conditions that he makes all future court appearances and has no contact with the victim.

