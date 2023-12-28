Low speed pursuit in Moorhead following protection order violation
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police blocked off an area around 21st St. and 2nd Ave. S. Wednesday night.
Officers say there was a low speed pursuit around 8 p.m. after a protection order violation.
The suspect’s vehicle was stopped in that area.
Police say more information will be shared Thursday morning.
