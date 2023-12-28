Cooking with Cash Wa
Low speed pursuit in Moorhead following protection order violation

Police say more information will be shared Thursday morning.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:46 PM CST
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police blocked off an area around 21st St. and 2nd Ave. S. Wednesday night.

Officers say there was a low speed pursuit around 8 p.m. after a protection order violation.

The suspect’s vehicle was stopped in that area.

Police say more information will be shared Thursday morning.

