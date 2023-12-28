Ice storm leads to flooded basements in Deer Creek neighborhood

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The recent rainfall and ice storm has left a lot of damage across the region, from downed trees to flooded basements. Now, many are in ‘clean up mode’.

In the Deer Creek neighborhood in Fargo, cleaning crews say nearly every sump pump failed.

Homeowner, Chris Weickert has lived in Deer Creek since 2018.

When he saw the damage, he says, “I was very devastated. You know we actually just got our basement completed here a couple years ago.”

He also says he’s replaced his sump pump fairly recently, but that didn’t save him from the heavy rains. Weickert is one of many that had their sump pump fail.

“I came home, checked the basement and of course our utility room was flooded in a couple inches of water,” he explains.

Weickert says he was at work when he learned people in his neighborhood were having the same problem. So he called in some back up.

Leigh Weiss is the operations manager for Rainbow Restoration and has been helping people with flooded basements for almost three decades.

He says, “Yesterday about 6 o’clock our phones just lit up and it’s going non-stop all day. We’ve got a long list of homes that had sump pump failing because of the power outages and water sitting in the yards.”

He says he only remembers one other time an ice storm was this bad.

He adds, “Most people aren’t planning to have water in your basement.”

Weiss says he’s happy to help all the people he can.

Weiss jokes, “Check your sump pumps, we got Spring coming, otherwise we’ll be meeting.”

While this amount of rainfall and the number of days it’s rained is unusual for this time of year Weiss recommends having a back up sump pump or a back up generator to make sure your sump pump continues working even if the power goes out.

Meanwhile, the City of West Fargo is also doing what they can to clear out standing water.

Street Foreman, Dan Birnbaum, says, “We want to get as much water out of town so it doesn’t freeze in the pipes.”

He says they plan to plow the streets until they’re dry and they’re making sure the storm drains are cleared for the water to flow through.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.