Gross sexual imposition charge for man accused of having sex with 13-year-old

FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
FILE: Handcuffs Graphic(MGN)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man has been charged in Cass County court with one count of felony gross sexual imposition, for allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Deniel Xavier Saintal, Jr. was arrested on December 25, after officers questioned him about the interaction with the teen. According to court documents, Saintal, Jr. sent the girl a Snapchat message asking her to come over. When she agreed, Saintal, Jr. ordered her an Uber or Lyft ride to his apartment.

The girl told investigators that she snuck out of her home through a basement bathroom window and got a ride to Saintal’s apartment. According to court documents, she said the two had consensual sex.

The girl’s mother reported her as a runaway, and Saintal, Jr. said he wouldn’t have ordered her a ride if he had known that.

Officers say Saintal, Jr. had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court for a driving under suspension charge, and he was arrested. After officers were able to confirm that Saintal, Jr. is 20-years-old and the girl is 13-years-old, he was informed that he’d be charged with gross sexual imposition.

Saintal, Jr. appeared in court on December 26 and is scheduled back in court on February 1.

