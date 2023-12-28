Cooking with Cash Wa
Foggy Skies As We Start Our Thursday

Weekend Wind May Lead to Power Line/Tree Damage
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
THURSDAY: Foggy conditions once again this morning! Fog will be dense at times with temperatures close to the freezing temp may lead to some freezing fog to form leading to some slippery roads and sidewalks. It will be cooler near the International Border where clearing skies overnight will give way to lows in the teens. Expect lows in the upper 20s and low 30s for most of Eastern North Dakota and Northwest Minnesota. You can always check the most recent road conditions here https://www.valleynewslive.com/page/road-conditions/

RIVERS: A RIVER FLOOD WARNING is in effect for the Red River at Fargo and north of Wahpeton, in addition to the Wild Rice River including the cities of Abercrombie and rural portions of Richland County. Areas of the valley had seen upwards of 2 inches of liquid precipitation into the Wild Rice and Red River basins through our Christmas weekend storm. As most of the ground is currently frozen, this is allowing the rainfall to flow into the river system. The Red River at Fargo is expected to crest on early Sunday afternoon at 21.1 feet. The Red River north of Wahpeton is expected to crest at 11 feet this evening. The Wild Rice River near Abercrombie is expected to crest near 20 feet on Friday morning.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

FRIDAY: Morning lows will be below freezing in the teens and 20s so expect icy mornings to persist where roads and sidewalks are left untreated. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s to round out the last work week of 2023.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Last weekend of 2023! Temperatures will be in the teens in the morning and 20s in the afternoon. Not too far off from average from this time of year, just a few degrees warmer.

MONDAY (NEW YEAR’S DAY): Hello 2024! Quiet weather will greet us to start the new year. Temperatures will be just a pinch warmer than the weekend but still chilly though with highs only in the 20s yet again.

FARGO FORECAST:

Thursday: Foggy to start, then clearing. Sunny. Low: 31 High: 35

Friday: Mostly sunny. Low: 23 High: 36

Saturday: Flurries and wind. Partly cloudy. Low: 23 High: 25

Sunday: Partly cloudy and windy. Low: 15 High: 23

New Years Day: Mostly sunny. Low: 14 High: 28

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Low: 20 High 27

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Low: 17 High: 24

