Day 4 without power: More crews coming to help fix 600 broken poles

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thousands of customers in the valley are still without power, and some can expect that to last through the weekend or even longer.

Crews with Cass County Electric Cooperative have been repairing downed poles and lines for four days now. The co-op now estimates 600 broken power poles, and says that number will likely rise as they continue assessments.

Outages include Cass, Barnes, Stutsman, Richland, and Sargent counties.

Some good news: All substations now have power and about 20-percent of Cass County Electric accounts have been restored since Wednesday. Twelve additional line-workers are arriving on Thursday to help.

Line-workers say the weather forecast looks favorable, with no precipitation, low winds, and mild temperatures for the next few days.

The power companies say safety is their main priority right now. If you see a power line that is hanging, stay away from it and report it right away. People are also asked to use caution and give line-workers some space. Move over or slow down when approaching a utility vehicle on the side of the road.

