Crews in Grand Forks to plow residential streets

The city advises all residents to have their vehicles moved from the streets as it will make...
By Zachary Weiand
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:44 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Grand Forks is giving residents a heads up as crews plan to clear ice from residential streets starting today.

Crews will be plowing residential streets today and tomorrow in an effort to clear ice from the roads. Crews will not be clearing driveways during this time.

The city advises all residents to have their vehicles moved from the streets as it will make it easier for the plows to break the ice.

