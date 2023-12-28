1 dead after falling through ice on Lake of the Woods

ANGLE INLET, MN. (Northern News Now) - At least one person has died after a large vehicle broke through the ice on Lake of the Woods.

According to the Lake of the Woods Sheriff’s Office, it happened Wednesday near a resort in the Northwest Angle.

Officials say a group was riding in a large vehicle used to transport anglers out on the ice when it broke through.

One person who was in the vehicle drowned.

We’re working to learn more about the others and a possible rescue.

Lake of the Woods is a nationwide ice fishing destination that usually has plenty of ice for anglers by this point in the year.

However, due to the unprecedented warm weather this December, many resorts across the lake have begun pulling anglers from the ice.

