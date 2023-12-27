Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Woman accused of assaulting Charlie Sheen pleads not guilty

A neighbor who is accused of attacking actor Charlie Sheen is seen in court on Tuesday behind...
A neighbor who is accused of attacking actor Charlie Sheen is seen in court on Tuesday behind a door.(Source: KCAL/KCBS/CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN NUYS, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - In California, a woman accused of attacking actor Charlie Sheen at his Malibu home has pleaded not guilty.

On Tuesday, 47-year-old Electra Schrock entered her plea in superior court to one felony count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.

During the hearing, she could be seen from behind the door every now and then.

Her defense attorneys argue the case is being over-charged and should be a misdemeanor.

Schrock, who is a neighbor of Sheen’s, allegedly broke into his home on Dec. 20 and assaulted him.

She is being held on $75,000 bail. A pre-trial hearing is set for Jan. 8.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road Conditions
A portion of Interstate 29 is closed this morning in northeastern North Dakota.
Update: I-29 closed between Fargo and Grand Forks
Power outage
Several experiencing power outages throughout North Dakota and Minnesota
crash
Over 40 crashes in Minnesota, North Dakota in 24 hours
Police found 31-year-old Ngaire Tusi, a mother of seven, dead in Oakland Madrona Park in...
Family calls for justice after mother of 7 found dead in park

Latest News

Police generic.
Search for stabbing suspect continues in Dilworth
FILE - Lee Sun-kyun is shown at Incheon Nonhyun Police Station earlier this year after being...
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite’ dies
An Israeli armoured personnel carrier (APC) moves near the Gaza Strip border, in southern...
Israel launches heavy strikes across central and southern Gaza after widening its offensive
Early morning vehicle fire
Early morning vehicle fire in Fargo