Williston lawmaker "Mulling" future as Republican leaders call for resignation

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Rep. Nico Rios, R-Williston, says he will not immediately resign following his DUI arrest on December 15.

In a statement released on X Wednesday, Rios said he accepts full responsibility for his “disgusting actions” and that he will be “Mulling all aspects of his future.”

“I completely understand why some people want me to step aside. These calls have not gone unheard,” said Rios in his statement.

Rios continued, saying he will be working to address his alcoholism and get the help he needs.

“Any decision I make going forward will be made with a sober mind and deliberative clarity. To do so, I will be prioritizing breaking my chemical dependency on alcohol, improving the interpersonal relations I have strained, and listening to our community,” said Rios.

Rios was stopped on December 15, where police found an open beer bottle in his rear driver-side door.

According to an officer with the Williston Police Department, when asked to do a screening test, Rios refused and became verbally abusive, resulting in his arrest. A report states that Rios was verbally abusive, homophobic, racially abusive and discriminatory towards the officer.

Rios was charged with several misdemeanors including DUI, DUI refusal and having an open container.

An initial appearance by Rios on January 4 was canceled. His next court date is February 5.

House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, and the NDGOP are calling for his resignation.

