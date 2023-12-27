Still Slushy and Icy with Light Precip this Morning

ROADS : SOUTHBOUND LANES OF I-29 IS CLOSED from the Canadian border to Grand Forks, and BOTH LANES OF I-29 ARE CLOSED FROM GRAND FORKS TO FARGO. A travel alert remains in effect for the region. A No Travel Advisory is in effect for parts of eastern and southcentral ND. Avoid unnecessary travel! Untreated roads and side streets are extremely icy, as are sidewalks, parking lots, and driveways.

Check the most recent road conditions here https://www.valleynewslive.com/page/road-conditions/

RIVERS: A RIVER FLOOD WARNING is in effect for the Red River from Wahpeton to Fargo, in addition to the Wild Rice River including the cities of Abercrombie and rural portions of Richland County. Areas of the valley have seen upwards of 2 inches of liquid precipitation into the Wild Rice and Red River basins. As most of the ground is currently frozen, this is allowing the rainfall to flow into the river system. The Red River at Fargo is expected to crest on early Sunday morning at 23 feet, and the Wild Rice River is expected near 21 feet on Thursday morning at Abercrombie.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY: Although the precipitation is no longer widespread and will continue to taper off through the morning, roads are still very icy and slushy across the region so we have extended the First Alert into our Wednesday. Expect some scattered snow showers and/or a light wintry mix in the southern half of the area today. There may be a little bit of clearing northwest towards Devils Lake this afternoon to see a little sunshine! Otherwise it will be a pretty overcast day. Temperatures will only warm a few degrees from morning temperatures. Expect highs a few degrees either side of freezing.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Morning lows will be below freezing in the teens and 20s so expect icy mornings to persist where roads and sidewalks are left untreated. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s to round out the last work week of 2023.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Last weekend of 2023! Temperatures will be in the teens in the morning and 20s in the afternoon. Not too far off from average from this time of year, just a few degrees warmer.

MONDAY (NEW YEAR’S DAY): Hello 2024! Quiet weather will greet us to start the new year. Temperatures will be just a pinch warmer than the weekend but still chilly though with highs only in the 20s yet again.

FARGO FORECAST:

Wednesday: Areas of morning snow and light wintry mix . Mostly Cloudy. Low: 32 High: 35

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Low: 27 High: 33

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Low 23 High: 34

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Low: 23 High: 25

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Low: 15 High: 23

New Years Day: Mostly Sunny. Low: 14 High: 25

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Low: 20 High 27

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.