Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Sheep go on the lam during live Nativity event

A Polish church was getting ready for the Nativity scene of Jesus Christ, but a living piece went missing. (Source: WHDH, POLICE AUDIO, CNN)
By Juliana Mazza, WHDH via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (WHDH) – A pair of sheep in Boston that were supposed to be in a church’s live Nativity on Christmas Eve ended up on the lam.

A Polish church was getting ready for the Nativity scene of Jesus Christ, but a living piece went missing.

On the day before the year’s most attended mass, an elusive white and black sheep managed to escape from the church.

The priest said it was a wild scene.

“The police were chasing them with I think five cruisers and some of our parishioners joined them,” Father George said.

After a wild goose chase, the animals were rescued unharmed.

Parish officials said they aren’t sure how the sheep escaped or how long they were wandering the city before being captured.

Copyright 2023 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Several experiencing power outages throughout North Dakota and Minnesota
Road Conditions
Tri-State Diving recovers a four-wheeler from Crystal Lake in Minnesota.
Tri-State Diving team busy with recoveries on Minnesota lakes
A portion of Interstate 29 is closed this morning in northeastern North Dakota.
Update: I-29 closed between Fargo and Grand Forks
crash
Over 40 crashes in Minnesota, North Dakota in 24 hours

Latest News

Brayden thanked Kenerly for returning the bike he received for Christmas from his...
Officers track down 11-year-old’s bike stolen on Christmas after gifting a new one
A mother of two was shot and killed on Christmas Eve while she was trying to get her younger...
Argument between brothers over Christmas gifts leads to death of older sister, sheriff’s office says
On the day before the year’s most attended mass, an elusive white and black sheep managed to...
Sheep go on the lam during live Nativity event
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
Valley News Live at 10:00PM (12/26/23)