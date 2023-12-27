Search for stabbing suspect continues in Dilworth

DILWORTH, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Dilworth Police and Clay County Deputies respond to a reported stabbing incident Tuesday night.

The call came in at 11:47 PM Tuesday, December 26th to an apartment complex in the 10 Block of 5th St. NW in regards to a “penetrating wound.”

By the time officers arrived on-scene the male suspect had fled, but they found a male victim who appeared to have a penetrating wound to his chest. The victim was transported to the Sanford ER, his current condition is unknown.

In an attempt to locate the male suspect, officers conducted a K9 search and sweep of the area, but he was not located and remains missing at this time.

Officers say this was a targeted attack during a domestic disturbance.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, and Moorhead Police were called to assist during the search.

