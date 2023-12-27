Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Minnesota to implement new “blackout plates” in January

Courtesy: MN Department of Safety
Courtesy: MN Department of Safety(MN Dept. of Safety)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – Starting January 1, Minnesota will be adding a new type of customization to its license plate options, commonly called “blackout plates.”

Popular in Minnesota’s neighbor Iowa, the new plates are an added option for state drivers that will be available for an added fee of around $30 per year.

While the added customization is a draw for drivers, DFL Senator Scott Dibble, Minneapolis, chair of the transportation committee, says it helps out the state as well.

“[The transportation] agency doesn’t really get supported through the general fund, it’s supported by the activities, the services that it provides to the motoring public. And so this would be an opportunity for [the public] to support the many, many public services that they provide,” Dibble said.

To keep up with transportation costs, the state often has to pull money by raising tab fees or other taxes.

“The fees that are raised from license plates, from license tab fees and things like that go into the Vehicle Services Fund,” Dibble said.

Funding from the plates, while likely small, will help negate the need to find as much funding in other areas.

The new blackout plates will be available in the same way that current customizable license plates, such as the DNR license plates, are.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Several experiencing power outages throughout North Dakota and Minnesota
Road Conditions
Tri-State Diving recovers a four-wheeler from Crystal Lake in Minnesota.
Tri-State Diving team busy with recoveries on Minnesota lakes
crash
Over 40 crashes in Minnesota, North Dakota in 24 hours
UND logo
University of North Dakota closing due to weather conditions

Latest News

In Ramsey County, Minnesota
New elections laws aim to make Minnesota voting more accessible
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM News December 26 - Part 3
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM Sports December 26
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM News December 26 - Part 2