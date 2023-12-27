Cooking with Cash Wa
Hundreds of power poles break during recent ice storm

By Bobby Falat
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Over the past couple of days, around 250-300 power poles have been broken due to the ice storm.

According to officials with Cass County Electric Cooperative, it could be until the weekend or longer before a full system restoral is possible.

“Much depends on the weather, conditions on roads and right-of-ways, and additional damage found as we patrol. It is impossible for us to provide accurate restoral times, as we have hundreds of outages happening simultaneously throughout our service territory. Now is the time to invest in a generator or have other backup plans in place.”

Cass County Electric Cooperative

You can find more information on up to date outages here.

As of noon on Wednesday, December 27, there were about 1,400 people in Cass County without power according to PowerOutage.us. Thousands of people are without power in other counties as well; more than 2,300 in Barnes County, 9,400 in Stutsman County, and more than 1,000 in Ransom, Foster and LaMoure Counties.

