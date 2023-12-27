Got branches? City of West Fargo is collecting them

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of West Fargo Public Works Department is collecting branches starting Dec. 28, following the recent winter weather.

The City says, residents can put the branches curbside in one pile. Piles must be at least 10 feet away from any tree, hydrant, streetlight, mailbox, utility box or anything in the boulevard that would get in the way of collection. Branches should be placed next to curbs, but not on concrete or over sprinkler heads.

Roots and stumps cannot be collected. Officials say to bring those to the Transfer Station at 1620 Main Avenue between 7:30 am to 3:30 pm; you can also bring them on Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm. They will be collected at no cost.

Branch collection will continue through Friday, Jan. 5.

If you have questions, call Public Works at 701-515-5400.

