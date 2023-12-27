Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Gaston Glock, the Austrian developer of the Glock handgun, dies at 94

A Glock 48 9mm pistol is shown as guests browse firearms at the National Rifle Association's...
A Glock 48 9mm pistol is shown as guests browse firearms at the National Rifle Association's Annual Meetings & Exhibits in Indianapolis, Sunday, April 16, 2023.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Gaston Glock, the Austrian developer of the handgun that bears his name, died on Wednesday. He was 94.

The Glock company announced his death, the Austria Press Agency reported.

Glock, a reclusive engineer, founded the company in 1963 in Deutsch-Wagram, near Vienna. It has since expanded around the world, including a U.S. subsidiary founded in 1985.

Glock handguns are used by police and some countries’ military forces, as well as private customers. The weapon was significantly lighter, cheaper and more reliable than the models available when it was created.

Glock said on its website that its founder “not only revolutionized the world of small arms in the 1980s, but also succeeded in establishing the Glock brand as the global leader in the handgun industry.”

Glock’s company developed its first military products, including field knives, in the 1970s.

Glock “recognized his great opportunity” to design an innovative weapon when the Austrian Defense Ministry in the early 1980s invited tenders for a new self-defense pistol, with a reduced weight and safe and simple operation, according to the company.

The result was the polymer-framed semi-automatic Glock pistol. More than 25,000 were delivered to the Austrian military between 1982 and 1984, the company said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road Conditions
A portion of Interstate 29 is closed this morning in northeastern North Dakota.
Update: I-29 back open between Fargo and Grand Forks
Power outage
Several experiencing power outages throughout North Dakota and Minnesota
crash
Over 40 crashes in Minnesota, North Dakota in 24 hours
Police found 31-year-old Ngaire Tusi, a mother of seven, dead in Oakland Madrona Park in...
Family calls for justice after mother of 7 found dead in park

Latest News

President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they meet in...
US announces new weapons package for Ukraine, as funds dwindle and Congress is stalled on aid bill
Danny Masterson Mugshot released
Danny Masterson sent to state prison to serve sentence for rape convictions, mug shot released
FILE - A sign for The New York Times hangs above the entrance to its building, Thursday, May...
The New York Times sues OpenAI, Microsoft over use of its stories used to train chatbots
FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President...
Prosecutors seek to bar Trump from injecting politics into federal election interference trial
Waialua couple Pedro and Sara welcomed their first children Madalena Kahana and Robert Ka'ala...
‘A gift from God’: Couple welcomes twins born hours apart over Christmas weekend