Fargo Police looking for help identifying theft suspect

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are looking for your help identifying and finding a theft suspect.

They say the theft happened back on December 6in the 4500 block of 19th Ave S.

If you recognize the man in the picture, you’re asked to contact the FPD Criminal Investigations Division at 701-241-5777. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

