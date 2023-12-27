Cooking with Cash Wa
Family displaced after fire in Valley City

Valley City house fire on Wednesday, December 27
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A fire early Wednesday morning displaced a Valley City family. Fire crews responded to the call around 4:00 a.m. on December 27.

Fire Chief Scott Magnuson said the fire started in the attached garage of the home. He said everyone who was home, and a few pets, were rescued. No one was hurt.

The Salvation Army and the American Red Cross have been called to help the family with temporary shelter. Chief Magnuson said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

