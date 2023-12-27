Cooking with Cash Wa
West Fargo and Moorhead to collect downed branches following ice storm

Ice storm causes branches to break off.
Ice storm causes branches to break off.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If the recent storm did damage to trees in your yard, the Cities of West Fargo and Moorhead are helping a bit with cleanup.

West Fargo Public Works will collect branches beginning Thursday, December 28. Bring your branches to the curb and place them in one pile. Curbside branch collection will continue through Friday, January 5.

All piles must be at least 10 feet away from any tree, hydrant, streetlight, mailbox, utility box or anything in the boulevard that would impede the truck from collecting the brush.

Roots and stumps cannot be collected, but those items can be brought to the Transfer Station for free at 1620 Main Avenue West between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

If you have any questions, contact the Public Works Department at 701-515-5400.

The City of Moorhead says this week’s ice storm has damaged tree limbs across the city. The Forestry Division will be cleaning up tree branches and debris curbside over the next several weeks on scheduled recycling days.

People are asked to put downed limbs/branches along the boulevard so crews can pick them up with the brush chipper. Do not call for pickup; crews will be busy picking up along recycling routes. Cleanup will continue until the debris is cleaned up or as winter weather allows.

Crews in Moorhead will also collect Christmas trees curbside from January 2-12. Place trees 3-5 feet from garbage/recycling cans. Remove plastic bags, lights, ornaments and stands.

You can find more information about Moorhead’s curbside collection here.

The City of Fargo says they will not be doing curbside branch collection.

