Breckenridge lift stations failing due to flooding
Officials are asking home owners to do three things.
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Officials in Breckenridge, Minnesota are asking residents to take action.
On Tuesday, they announced the city lift stations are failing due to flooding.
They’re asking home owners to discharge sump pumps outside right away, take steps to prevent sewer backup and limit your water use.
