Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Battle of the Badges: West Fargo Fire & Police Departments return for fifth year to help get people to donate blood

Four out of the five years, police have had the most donations. West Fargo's fire department...
Four out of the five years, police have had the most donations. West Fargo's fire department is looking to win this friendly competition in 2023.(Bobby Falat | KVLY)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s that time once again where West Fargo’s Fire Department & Police Department are coming together to help increase blood donations and raise awareness on the need for blood in the area.

“Working side by side with police, trying to draw in and get people to come in and donate blood with the much needed situation that we’re in. Blood is always needed, but the best part is the friendly competition,” said John Neeb, West Fargo Fire Inspector.

The blood drive with Vitalant is going for three days, and is from 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, 11:45 a.m. – 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, and 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, at the West Fargo Conference Center at the DoubleTree by Hilton.

Last year’s “Battle of the Badges” saw a total of 148 donations, so the goal for this year’s battle is 150 and Vitalant is accepting all blood types at the event.

“We are always in desperate need of Type O and that both O+ & O-,” said Jessica Kinzler, Account Manager with Vitalant. “O- is the universal donor and O+ can go to anyone with a positive blood type, so that’s very helpful as well but everyone is welcome and we need all blood types.”

Appointments to donate at the blood drive are happening in 15 to 30 minute increments.

“This event is a great opportunity for our departments to engage with the community through friendly competition,” said West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller. “Our first responders see firsthand the impacts that blood donors have in saving lives when tragedy strikes.”

To set an appoint for Thursday click here.

To set an appoint for Friday click here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road Conditions
A portion of Interstate 29 is closed this morning in northeastern North Dakota.
Update: I-29 back open between Fargo and Grand Forks
Power outage
Several experiencing power outages throughout North Dakota and Minnesota
crash
Over 40 crashes in Minnesota, North Dakota in 24 hours
Police found 31-year-old Ngaire Tusi, a mother of seven, dead in Oakland Madrona Park in...
Family calls for justice after mother of 7 found dead in park

Latest News

Flyer from Fargo Police
Fargo Police looking for help identifying theft suspect
Altru Cancer Center offers free lung cancer screenings in January
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Family displaced after fire in Valley City
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon Weather – December 27