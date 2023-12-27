Battle of the Badges: West Fargo Fire & Police Departments return for fifth year to help get people to donate blood

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s that time once again where West Fargo’s Fire Department & Police Department are coming together to help increase blood donations and raise awareness on the need for blood in the area.

“Working side by side with police, trying to draw in and get people to come in and donate blood with the much needed situation that we’re in. Blood is always needed, but the best part is the friendly competition,” said John Neeb, West Fargo Fire Inspector.

The blood drive with Vitalant is going for three days, and is from 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, 11:45 a.m. – 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, and 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, at the West Fargo Conference Center at the DoubleTree by Hilton.

Last year’s “Battle of the Badges” saw a total of 148 donations, so the goal for this year’s battle is 150 and Vitalant is accepting all blood types at the event.

“We are always in desperate need of Type O and that both O+ & O-,” said Jessica Kinzler, Account Manager with Vitalant. “O- is the universal donor and O+ can go to anyone with a positive blood type, so that’s very helpful as well but everyone is welcome and we need all blood types.”

Appointments to donate at the blood drive are happening in 15 to 30 minute increments.

“This event is a great opportunity for our departments to engage with the community through friendly competition,” said West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller. “Our first responders see firsthand the impacts that blood donors have in saving lives when tragedy strikes.”

To set an appoint for Thursday click here.

To set an appoint for Friday click here.

