Altru Cancer Center offers free lung cancer screenings in January
To schedule a free lung cancer screening, call 701.732.7555.
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Altru Cancer Center is offering free lung cancer screening during the month of January.
“Finding and treating cancer early is the most effective way to save a life,” Radiation Oncologist Dr. Grant Seeger said. “Screenings are the greatest tool we have in the fight against cancer.”
Those who are eligible for free CT Scan Screenings for Lung Cancer:
• Are 50 years old or older
• Have smoked one pack of cigarettes per day for 20 years or longer
• Or have smoked two packs of cigarettes per day for 10 years or longer
To schedule a free lung cancer screening, call 701.732.7555.
Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.