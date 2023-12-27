Altru Cancer Center offers free lung cancer screenings in January

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Altru Cancer Center is offering free lung cancer screening during the month of January.

“Finding and treating cancer early is the most effective way to save a life,” Radiation Oncologist Dr. Grant Seeger said. “Screenings are the greatest tool we have in the fight against cancer.”

Those who are eligible for free CT Scan Screenings for Lung Cancer:

• Are 50 years old or older

• Have smoked one pack of cigarettes per day for 20 years or longer

• Or have smoked two packs of cigarettes per day for 10 years or longer

To schedule a free lung cancer screening, call 701.732.7555.

