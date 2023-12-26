University of North Dakota closing due to weather conditions

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The University of North Dakota sent out a notification Monday evening that they will be closing campus due to weather conditions.

The message said, “UND Grand Forks will close at 10 PM Monday, December 25 and remain closed, with regular operations resuming Wednesday, December 27 at 8 AM due to anticipated icy conditions. Night shift personnel should not report. UND officials will continue to monitor conditions and update as necessary. Essential personnel should report to work as scheduled.”

To stay in the loop with all closing, you can see them here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.