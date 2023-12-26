Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

University of North Dakota closing due to weather conditions

UND logo
UND logo(University of North Dakota)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The University of North Dakota sent out a notification Monday evening that they will be closing campus due to weather conditions.

The message said, “UND Grand Forks will close at 10 PM Monday, December 25 and remain closed, with regular operations resuming Wednesday, December 27 at 8 AM due to anticipated icy conditions. Night shift personnel should not report. UND officials will continue to monitor conditions and update as necessary. Essential personnel should report to work as scheduled.”

To stay in the loop with all closing, you can see them here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoople, ND man dead after rolling truck in Walsh County
Road Conditions
Officials say the trooper had exited his vehicle when a third commercial motor vehicle (CMV)...
North Dakota Highway Patrol vehicle struck on I-94
Valley City Labor Club
Vehicle crashes into Valley City Labor Club
(Courtesy: Santa Tracker/NORAD)
Live Santa tracker 2023

Latest News

Fargo Public Schools logo
Fargo Public Schools cancels activities on Tuesday due to weather
I-94 crash near Casselton, N.D.
Inclement weather creates issues throughout the valley
Power outage
Several experiencing power outages throughout North Dakota and Minnesota
5PM Weather Forecast