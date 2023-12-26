Cooking with Cash Wa
Several experiencing power outages throughout North Dakota and Minnesota

By Zoë Jones
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several households have reported power outages Monday evening due to the weather.

The companies that appear to have outages right now are Cass County Electric Cooperative, Dakota Valley Electric Coop, and Otter Tail Power Company.

You can track outages for North Dakota here, and Minnesota here.

