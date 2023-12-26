Several experiencing power outages throughout North Dakota and Minnesota
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several households have reported power outages Monday evening due to the weather.
The companies that appear to have outages right now are Cass County Electric Cooperative, Dakota Valley Electric Coop, and Otter Tail Power Company.
You can track outages for North Dakota here, and Minnesota here.
Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.