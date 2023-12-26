Inclement weather creates issues throughout the valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Christmas Day was a First Alert Weather Day and many people throughout the valley were hit with inclement weather.

On I-94, four miles west of Casselton, N.D., one traveler said two tractor trailers jack-knifed on the roadway, creating a blockage on the roadway, and creating a standstill.

There have been several reports of travelers sliding off the roadway and into ditches.

Many people throughout North Dakota and Minnesota have reported power outages.

Some viewers have sent in photos of massive tree branches falling in their yards.

Many people had their windows and patio doors frozen shut in layers of ice.

The University of North Dakota announced Monday evening that they will be closing campus due to weather conditions.

Grand Forks County Offices and Courthouse announced they will be closed on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 due to inclement weather.

Meals on Wheels was canceled for Tuesday for Moorhead, Dilworth, Glyndon and Hawley.

Stick with Valley News Live for updates on weather conditions as well as closings.

