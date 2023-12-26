ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH 6PM TUESDAY***

ROADS: As of 3:15am, I-29 is CLOSED until further notice from Grand Forks to the Canadian border with many roads completely covered in ice. A travel alert remains for the area along with a No Travel Advisory in parts of southeast ND. Avoid unnecessary travel!

Check the most recent road conditions here https://www.valleynewslive.com/page/road-conditions/

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TUESDAY:

PRECIPITATION TYPE : Rain and freezing rain are the predominant precipitation types today though there are some areas west with wintry mix and light snow.

ADDITIONAL ACCUMULATIONS: Some areas such as Fargo-Moorhead and Wahpeton had already reported a quarter of an inch to a half an inch of ice accumulation as of Monday night. An additional 0.25″ to 0.5″ of ice accumulation will be possible in the James River Valley and northeast towards Traill county. 0.1″ to 0.25″ possible from south-central ND up to Grand Forks. In the Fargo-Moorhead area, an additional glaze of ice is possible.

WINDS: Strong, gusty winds out of the north will be prevalent throughout the duration of this event. Sustained winds of 15-20 mph are expected with gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Beyond Tuesday, models are trending toward a dry and cooler scenario to wrap up the week. New Year’s weekend looks to be dry with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens.

FARGO FORECAST:

Tuesday: Freezing Rain/Sleet. Windy. Low: 33 High: 38

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 31 High: 35

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Low: 22High: 33

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Low 20 High: 34

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Low: 20 High: 25

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Low: 15 High: 23

New Years Day: Mostly Sunny. Low: 14 High: 27

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.