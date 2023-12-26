ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH 12AM WEDNESDAY***

ROADS: I-29 is has RE-OPENED from Grand Forks to the Canadian border as of 1:30pm. I-94 westbound remains closed at Jamestown. A travel alert remains in effect for the area along with a No Travel Advisory for parts of southeast and southcentral ND. Avoid unnecessary travel! Untreated roads and side streets are extremely icy, as are sidewalks, parking lots, and driveways.

Check the most recent road conditions here https://www.valleynewslive.com/page/road-conditions/

RIVERS: A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for the Red River from Whapeton to Fargo, in addition to the Wild Rice River including the cities of Abercrombie and rural portions of Richland County. Areas of the valley have seen upwards of 2 inches of liquid precipitaion into the Wild Rice and Red River basins. As most of the ground is currently frozen, this is allowing the rainfall to flow into the river system. The Red River at Fargo is expected to crest on early Sunday morning at 23 feet, and the Wild Rice River is expected near 21 feet on Thursday morning at Abercrombie.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TUESDAY:

PRECIPITATION TYPE : Rain and freezing rain are the predominant precipitation types today though there are some areas west with wintry mix and light snow.

ADDITIONAL ACCUMULATIONS: Some areas such as Fargo-Moorhead and Wahpeton had already reported a quarter of an inch to a half an inch of ice accumulation as of Monday night. An additional 0.25″ to 0.5″ of ice accumulation will be possible in the James River Valley and northeast towards Traill county. 0.1″ to 0.25″ possible from south-central ND up to Grand Forks. In the Fargo-Moorhead area, an additional two tenths of an inch of ice is possible.

WINDS: Strong, gusty winds out of the north will be prevalent throughout the duration of this event. Sustained winds of 15-20 mph are expected with gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Beyond Tuesday, models are trending toward a dry and cooler scenario to wrap up the week. New Year’s weekend looks to be dry with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens.

FARGO FORECAST:

Tuesday: Freezing Rain/Sleet. Windy. Low: 33 High: 38

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 32 High: 35

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Low: 27 High: 33

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Low 23 High: 34

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Low: 23 High: 25

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Low: 15 High: 23

New Years Day: Mostly Sunny. Low: 14 High: 25

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Low: 20 High 27

