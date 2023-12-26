Ice storm topples tree in Moorhead neighborhood

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Some unseasonal cleanup is underway after a large section of a willow tree fell over on Monday evening. The wind and the weight of ice accumulation is likely what’s to blame for the Christmas day mess.

It happened in the backyard at a home just off of Village Green Boulevard and 22nd Street South in Moorhead.

An entire section of the tree toppled down, broke through a fence and landed on an electrical box. The electricity wasn’t affected to homes in the area, but Moorhead Public Service is coming to take a look to be sure nothing was damaged.

An ice storm warning is in effect for parts of the valley until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Follow the latest from the First Alert StormTeam by downloading the VNL Weather App.

