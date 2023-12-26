Ice storm has big impact throughout the region

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

As the rain continues in some areas people throughout the Red River Valley have been impacted by the severe weather in more ways than one.

Freezing rain has caused havoc around the region like power outages and fallen branches.

Scott Liudahl from the City of Fargo Forestry Department says, “You’ve got weight accumulating on a branch and branches, when it can tolerate to a certain extent, but at some point it does fail.”

He explains that the ice build up is what’s caused falling branches and some viewers have shared photos of large tree branches fallen on their cars.

Liudahl says, “Our initial response is anything that’s really impeding the flow of traffic or the use of the sidewalk or if somebody can’t get out of their house or driveway, those are the calls that we are responding to as priority one.”

The City of Fargo says it will take them about 2-3 weeks to clear all the debris from the storm.

Some have also experienced damage inside their homes.

Janelle Beyer of Fargo says she woke up in the middle of the night when her ceiling fan started leaking water.

She says, “It was like a sprinkler system. It was a lot of water.”

Beyer says the apartment management company told her the leak through her ceiling fan was caused by a patch in their roof getting blown off during the ice storm.

A neighbor gave her a bucket to help collect the water.

She says, “So every 20 minutes, I was emptying out water.”

The severe weather has impacted electrical systems as well, a power line at the cross street of 6th St. S. and 12th Ave. S. was reported to have arcing wires.

Cass County Electric tells us, they have all hands on deck to help restore power to those that are experiencing outages.

