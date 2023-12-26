Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Fargo Public Schools cancels activities on Tuesday due to weather

Fargo Public Schools logo
Fargo Public Schools logo(Fargo Public School District)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Public Schools announced Monday evening that activities are canceled on Tuesday.

Their message said, “Due to the weather conditions, Fargo Public Schools cancels all student activities for Tuesday, December 26. No classes are scheduled due to winter break; however, all practices and activities are cancelled.”

To stay up to date with cancellations, stick with Valley News Live.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoople, ND man dead after rolling truck in Walsh County
Road Conditions
Officials say the trooper had exited his vehicle when a third commercial motor vehicle (CMV)...
North Dakota Highway Patrol vehicle struck on I-94
Valley City Labor Club
Vehicle crashes into Valley City Labor Club
(Courtesy: Santa Tracker/NORAD)
Live Santa tracker 2023

Latest News

I-94 crash near Casselton, N.D.
Inclement weather creates issues throughout the valley
UND logo
University of North Dakota closing due to weather conditions
Power outage
Several experiencing power outages throughout North Dakota and Minnesota
5PM Weather Forecast